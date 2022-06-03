The Department of Transportation Just Made It Easier to Fly to Cuba

Last month, the Biden Administration made it easier to visit to Cuba by reintroducing group people-to-people educational travel. Now, the government is taking more steps to make travel between the countries accessible.

The Department of Transportation has lifted the flight restrictions previously put in place by the Trump Administration, which prevented US airlines and chartered flights from going to cities in Cuba other than Havana, USA Today reports.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter asking the Transportation Department to drop the restrictions, and by Wednesday, the agency did just that. In his statement, Blinken argued that opening up the flights was "in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States." Flight services—both commercial and chartered—are now open between US and Cuban airports.

The Biden Administration has prioritized travel between the countries as of late, beyond just reintroducing group people-to-people educational travel and the recent ease on flight restrictions. The Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program has also ramped back up, which according to the outlet, was backlogged with more than 20,000 applications. Now passport services and visa processing will be more accessible.