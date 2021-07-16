According to This Tiktok Video, We've Been Wearing Travel Pillows Backwards

According to Raz, who you might know from his series "Things I Didn't Know Until I Was In My 30s," rather than put the thick, cushy part of the pillow behind your head, leaving you to lean your head back and probably fall asleep with your mouth open for the whole flight, you're actually supposed to turn it around. That way you can comfortably lean your head on something in every direction.

TikTok has done it again. The app has taught us something we never knew before, and no, it's not a silly dance this time. According to a TikTok video by @Sidneyraz , we've been wearing our travel pillows wrong.

"I'm so comfy," he says in the video. And while you can wear your travel pillow however you damn well please, he does make a good point: it looks comfy this way.

There's a lot you can learn from @Sidneyraz's TikTok channel. He has videos on how to properly clean a broom, how to efficiently peel an egg, and, that age-old mystery, how to fold a fitted sheet. If you're going to waste hours on TikTok, you might as well make it a learning experience.

Now that you know how to wear it, it might be time to invest in a new travel pillow.