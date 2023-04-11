Travel Demand to Asia Is Soaring, Here's How to Score a Cheap Flight

Tourism to Asia-Pacific destinations is going to skyrocket in 2023 and 2024, according to new data from Statista. The amount of travelers arriving to the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise by 94% compared to 2022. Booking trends analyzed by Trip.com indicates that Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong are some of the most searched destinations.

The Trip.com analysis shows that global hotel bookings for travel between March 15 and June 30, 2023 increased by 237% compared to 2022. Flight bookings for the same period increased by 317% compared to 2022. Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto are among the most popular destinations right now, partly due to cherry blossom season in April and May.

The increase in tourism follows the reopening and lifting of restrictions for some of the most popular travel destinations in Asia. Both China and Japan reopened in the final quarter of 2022. If you are planning to travel anywhere this summer, including anywhere in Asia, you should plan on booking your flights sooner, rather than later.

According to Expedia, people are already planning summer trips. Right now, flight searches are up triple digits compared to the same time period last year for Osaka (up by 771%) and Tokyo (up by 336%). If you want to secure flights before the prices spike again, booking experts suggest buying tickets for your summer travel before April 17.

And if you are looking to find a flight deal for a trip to an Asia-Pacific destination, you can also choose a book your flight for a less popular time of year that still has enjoyable weather. According to a recent analysis from Kayak, the "in-betweason" for Asia occurs from February through March, as well as in October. During this time, both flights and accommodations tend to be cheaper than during peak season.