Ride a Vintage Steam Train to One of the Most Popular National Parks in the Country

When you think of travel, steam engines are probably among the last things to come to mind. Grand Canyon Railway aims to change that, however.

"The Grand Canyon Railway celebrates the history of rail travel with several steam-powered excursions to Grand Canyon National Parkeach year," the company explains on its website. It has two fully restored vintage steam locomotives that it uses for these excursions.

This year, it's pulling out all the stops with its big steam engine, #4960, which was built in 1923 and weighs 310 tons. While you may worry about the environmental impact of such an old vehicle, especially considering the plumes of dark smoke it emits, nowadays the steam engine, according to the railway, is powered by recycled waste vegetable oil and snowmelt.

The trips will take place on the first Saturday of each month from March through October, as well as on February 21 (President's Day), April 22 (Earth Day), and September 17 (the anniversary of Grand Canyon Railway).

Each trip departs at 9.30 am and takes two hours each way, with a three-and-a-half-hour visit to the Grand Canyon National Park.

You can get more information and book your trip here.