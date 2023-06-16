We Can't Seem to Stop Crushing on Vacation Tour Guides

Screenshots via TikTok, Edited by Opheli Garcia Lawler

When I was a freshman in college, I spent the year studying in Florence, Italy. While I was there, I somehow managed to smooch my way through a quarter of the tour guide company Florence4Fun (three of 12 guides)—the running joke in my friend group was that I had become a tour guide groupie. And what can I say, I do love tour guides! They are knowledgeable people taking care of you and showing you a good time. That's literally a dream boat in my book. And I know I'm not alone. According to a few recent viral TikToks, falling in love with your tour guide is a pretty common experience. Sometimes that's romantic love, as was the case here, with Isabella, who is now happily partnered with the person who started out as a tour guide.

More often than not, the love we have for tour guides is less romantic than it is admiration and appreciation. For example, this group's tour guide helped them capture their trip via a very well-directed TikTok. (Content warning: You'll never hear the popular "Shooting Stars" TikTok audio the same ever again.)

In Bali, the love seems to be pretty widespread for tour guides who double as Instagram boyfriends, capturing the best angles and willing to do just about anything to make sure you get the best shot.

Excellent tour guides aren't just in Bali. Whether they're a rather chaotic singing-while-driving tour guide in Puerto Rico, or a very wise and attentive one like Lenox the General in Jamaica, it's clear that tour guides can take a trip from average to unforgettable. In the last TikTok, you'll see Shabbir, who has met Macklemore and is absolutely hamming it up with his tour.

Whether you are traveling on a budget or balling out, it's always worth booking tours with local guides—it's possible you'll fall in love, but certain you'll have a great time. And remember to compensate your guides well and leave a little extra! After all, they're the reason your trip is going so great.

