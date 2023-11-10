These Are the Best Travel Tuesday Deals for 2023

Travel Tuesday is the last day of the sales spree, rounding out five days of sales, discounts, and deals that begins with Black Friday and includes Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday. But, according to data from Hopper, Travel Tuesday is the shopping holiday with the most travel deals of any of the post-Thanksgiving shopping days.

Even if you have already planned and booked the rest of your 2023 travel plans, Travel Tuesday is where you can snag ultra discounted prices for your 2024 travel plans—whether that means going on a cruise, sipping cocktails on an all-inclusive beach, or adventuring off the beaten path with a tour company.

Below, we've gathered intel on everything from luxury resort deals to river cruises and travel memberships.

Travel Tuesday Hotel Deals

Sandals Resorts & Beaches Resorts

The deal:Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are giving guests up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on vacations of seven nights or more at select properties, including Beaches Turks & Caicos, the new Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica; Sandals Royal Curacao; and Sandals Saint Vincent. Bookings can be made with the promo code GOB2023 at checkout

Dates of deal: November 13, 2023–December 21, 2023 for travel through November 3, 2024

Check out the deal here and here

Booking.com

The deal: Accommodation discounts start at 30% across more than 31,000 places to stay across the world, including more than 1,200 in the United States that are offering Black Friday deals. Look for the Black Friday Deals badge on listings. Discounts apply to bookings between November 16, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here

Expedia and Hotels.com

The deal: Expedia and Hotels.com are offering 30% off or more on thousands of hotels around the world. To take advantage of the deal, you just need to create a free One Key membership. You can create one on the Hotels.com website.

Dates of deal:November 16–29

Check out the deal here and here

Hopper

The deal: Hopper will have 80 destinations on sale and over 10,000 hotels at 35-50% off.

Dates of deal: November 28

Check out the deal here and on the Hopper app

St. Lucia Hotels

The deal: Two dozen hotels, villas, and resorts in Saint Lucia are offering discounts and perks up to 76% off for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday 2023. Deals include discounts on room rates, upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts, and more.

Dates of deal: November 25–29

Check out the deal here

Whitney Peak Hotel

The deal: The Whitney Peak, in Reno Nevada, is offering 20% off all bookings made between November 16–29.

Dates of deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here

Seven Stars Resort & Spa

The deal: This Grace Bay Beach resort is offering 35% off ocean front and ocean view accommodations with additional resort credits extended based on length of stay, up to $300. The travel window for bookings is April 15 and December 19, 2024.

Dates of deal: November 24–November 28

Check out the deal here

CIVILIAN

The deal: This New York City Theater District Hotel is offering 30% off stays from January 8 through September 2, 2024. Use code Cyber2023 at checkout.

Dates of deal: November 20–November 30

Check out the deal here

Cambridge Beach

The deal: Located in Sandys, Bermuda, this hotel is offering up to 20% off bookings between May 1, 2024–October 31, 2024 and up to 30% off all other dates between November 16, 2023 and through 2024. Use promo code CYB23.

Dates of deal: November 16–December 1

Check out the deal here

Travel Tuesday Tour and Package Deals

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com is offering travelers up to 25% off selected attractions and things to do. Over 15,500 experience suppliers on Booking.com will be offering Black Friday discounts across the globe.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Check out the deal here

For The Love of Travel (FTLO Travel)

The deal: FTLO Travel is offering up to $200 off all of its 2024 itineraries. The discount codes are listed on each trip’s landing page, to be used at checkout.

Dates of deal: Now through November 30

Check out the deal here

Xanterra Travel Collection

The deal: Xanterra is offering savings up to 30% on National Park Stays, Resorts, Luxury Cruises, Walking and Biking Tours, and on a Historic Train Ride to the Grand Canyon. All offers can be found on the Xanterra website.

Dates of deal: November 21–December 1

Check out the deal here

Contiki

The deal: Contiki, the social travel company for travelers 18–35 years old, offering savings of up to 25% off on 60+ trips across six continents.

Dates of deal: November 17–November 30

Check out the deal here

Trafalgar

The deal: Trafalgar, a guided vacation company, is offering savings on more than 50 2024 departures, with savings of up to $2,100.

Dates of deal: November 16–December 5

Check out the deal here

Travel Tuesday Cruise Deals

Holland America Line

The deal: Holland America Line, a refined mid-sized cruise line, is offering up to 30% off all sailings, and elect cruises also include prepaid stateroom crew appreciation, resulting in an added value of up to nearly $700 per person depending on the length of sailing.

Dates of deal: November 17–December 1

Check out the deal here

Booking.com

The deal: Booking.com will be doubling the exclusive spend at sea reward and customers will have access to always-on deals throughout the year, including up to $50, $100, $500, or even $1,000 to spend at sea via on-board credits depending on the total amount spent.

Dates of the deal: November 16–29

Check out thee deal here

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The deal: This luxury all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, Egypt, South America, and Asia is relaunching its 12 Days of Christmas sale, which will begin on Black Friday. This year, the deals will include 50% off popular cruises, and offers for new Cruise & Air combo savings of up to $3,000 on select journeys.

Dates of deal: November 24–Mid December

Check out the deal here

Travel Tuesday Flight Deals

Hopper

The deal: Hopper will be offering discounted flights from the following participating airlines: Fiji Airways, SATA Azores, Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Aer Lingus, Porter, French Bee, and China Airlines.

Dates of deal: November 28

Check out the deal here and on the Hopper app

Travel Tuesday Travel Membership Deals

FareDrop

The deal: FareDrop is offering 50% off its highest tier membership where members can score flight deals for up to 80% off.

Dates of deal: November 20–December 1

Check out the deal here

Polaris Memberships

The deal: Polaris Adventure memberships will be available with savings up to $799 with the promo code LETSRIDE at checkout. The offer will include the first month free when you sign up for a Polaris Adventures membership.

Dates of deal: November 22–November 29

Check out the deal here