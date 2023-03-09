These Travelers Booked a Flight to the Wrong Country & Didn't Notice Until Boarding

Language barriers are a thing, so much so that it's sometimes easy to mistake one foreign term with another if you're not one hundred percent familiar with it. The same goes with cities in foreign countries—if you have never visited, remembering the names can be challenging, and spelling them properly becomes difficult.

Two travelers recently learned this at their expense. While they kind of sound the same and they're both "somewhere" in Eastern Europe, Budapest and Bucharest are definitely not the same city, and they belong to two very different countries.

Ben Kennedy and Sophie Alice recently thought they had tickets to Budapest, Hungary's gem city, according to the New York Post. While in line for boarding, though, they discovered that they actually had tickets to Bucharest, Romania, which is more than 500 miles away from where they thought they were heading.

Sophie Alice told the hilarious story through a series of TikToks that have since gone viral. Kennedy, her friend, originally surprised her with tickets, but none of them realized that they had booked the wrong flights.

In the end, they boarded the flight anyway, and had a hell of a good time. According to Sophie Alice's recounting, the duo visited Romania's beautiful towns, enjoyed the local food, went to a concert, and they even shared photos from Transylvania's Bran Castle, which is famously known as Dracula's Castle.

Take a look at the video taken when the pair made the hilarious discovery right before boarding: