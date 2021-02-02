Four Travelers Ate 66 Pounds of Oranges to Avoid Extra Baggage Fees

Anyone who's flown understands the anxiety of approaching the check-in counter at the airport, gently setting your bag on the scale, and waiting to find out if you successfully stayed below the weight limit while packing. If you're lucky, you've never exceeded the maximum amount. If you're like some of us, you've slipped up before and been forced to tear open your luggage on the airport floor, looking for any expendable items you can part ways with in order to shave off pounds. Overweight baggage fees are expensive!

No matter how severely you've overpacked in the past, though, it's fair to assume that you've never gone to such great lengths to avoid a fine as four recent travelers did in Kunming, China. A viral video on Sina Weibo, a Chinese social media site, shows four coworkers downing 66 pounds of oranges in an airport in order to skirt paying a heavy baggage fee.

According to China's Global Times, the group was on a business trip in Kunming, where they bought the box of oranges. When they arrived at the airport to fly home with the remaining fruit in tow, they were notified that they'd be charged 10 yuan ($1.55) in shipping fees per kilogram of oranges. Collectively, they decided that the $46.38 fee was more than they were willing to pay.

"We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20 to 30 minutes," one of the passengers was quoted as saying. "We never want to have any oranges again."

To put it in perspective, that would average out to 16 1/2 pounds of oranges each. Citrus is famously acidic, and the colleagues reported suffering from mouth ulcers shortly afterward.

While most people lack that level of determination, we'd be rude not to commend them for the effort. No food was wasted, no unbudgeted money was spent, and major respect is deserved.

h/t Food & Wine