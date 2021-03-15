Travis Scott Is Unleashing His Own Spiked Seltzer with Actual Agave in It

It feels like a new hard seltzer hits the liquor aisle every other day, but it's not so often a Grammy-nominated rapper slash cultural icon drops one of his own. Travis Scott is officially launching his spiked seltzer brand, Cacti, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch.

And it's not only inspired by the "SICKO MODE" artist's IRL love of tequila, but features actual agave in it. After months of waiting, Cacti Spiked Seltzer is finally rolling out nationwide. You'll be able to snag all three flavors—Strawberry, Pineapple, and Lime—beginning March 15.

"Cacti is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world," Travis Scott said in a press release. "We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I'm a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I'm really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it."