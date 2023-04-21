Airbnb Just Named Its Trending Destinations for Summer 2023

With this upcoming summer expected to be the busiest travel season yet, eager travelers around the world are already stressing about their finances, as more demand usually equals price increases. But this doesn't mean that you can't travel overseas without breaking the bank.

To help you plan out your awesome vacations, Airbnb has analyzed its most wishlisted properties around the world, and it has then filtered them for those listed for under $100 per night. In the end, it came up with a vast selection of gorgeous properties in every continent, and it has even put together suggestions for four different types of travelers.

For example, one list is targeted toward travelers looking to take in some of the most iconic breathtaking views our planet has to offer, while another one is all about aesthetics, culture, and good old fun—namely fashion and museums, street food, and nightlife. Another category is fully tailored to Gen Zers, and it brings travelers on a worldwide trip in name of adventure. Lastly, for the most old-fashioned travelers that don't want to miss out on the main bits, one category is set to bring you to the discovery of ancient cities and capitals and their authentic colors.

Top trending summer 2023 destinations with a view:

Winnipeg, Canada

Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France

Cape Town, South Africa

Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Auckland, New Zealand

Top trending summer 2023 urban destinations for culture-hungry travelers:

Cali, Colombia

Milan, Italy

Bangkok, Thailand

Suginami, Tokyo, Japan

Wellington, New Zealand

Top trending summer 2023 destinations for adventure-loving Gen Z travelers:

Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

Palermo, Italy

Amphoe Kathu, Phuket, Thailand

Higashiyama, Kyoto, Japan

Victoria, Australia

Top trending summer 2023 destinations for empty nesters and retirement-moons:

Antigua, Guatemala

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Porto, Portugal

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



Each ranking also came with budget-friendly suggested Airbnb bookings for each destination. To take a look at those and to learn additional details, you can check out Airbnb's complete report right here.