The MLB Pitcher Donating $420.69 to Charity for 69 Days Is Super 'Nice'

Anybody can do a good deed, but a person who can seamlessly combine a good deed with childish humor is a true hero. And Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, who's about to launch 69 Days of Charity, is by that definition a true hero.
The 69 Days will start on Thursday (also Opening Day for the 2018 MLB season). Bauer will be giving $420.69 to a different charity daily for 68 days. The majority of those charities come from fan suggestions supplied through his website. On the 69th day, Bauer will gift $69,420.69 to a charity of his own choosing.
All in all, Bauer will be donating $98,027.61, starting with Thursday's donation to the Lone Survivor Foundation, which supports wounded veterans.
This all started with a level of trolling that makes the 27-year-old even more admirable. In MLB, players can request an exact salary, and if that request isn't met, a compromise is made through an arbitration system. For his income this season, Bauer originally wanted to request $6.9 million but was told that would be too high, so moved on to requesting $6,420,969.69 from the Cleveland Indians.
“I just think it’s a good number,” Bauer he told Yahoo Sports. “I think it accurately reflects my place in the salary structure relative to other athletes.”
This commendable trolling was a reaction to what Bauer saw as an "outdated system" of arbitration that he feels "suppresses players’ salaries mostly."
Though Yahoo News reports that he could have received more, the pitcher finally filed for $6,525,000. But his desire to be paid $6,420,969.69 remained, and he started the 69 Days of Giving to achieve that goal.
If you subtract the $98,027.61 he'll give away and the $6,002.70 going to the campaign manager of the 69 Days from his actual salary ($6,525,000), his income will total $6,420,969.69.
“That’s what I want to play for this year,” Bauer said.
Nice.
