This Brilliant App Donates to Charity When Twitter Trolls Piss You Off

To get in on the brilliantly passive aggressive action, you'll first need to create an account and link it with your credit card info, then anytime you see an infuriating or upsetting Tweet, reply to it with the handle of the charity you'd like your money to go to, a dollar amount, and the hashtag #TriggerGive. That's it.

Unlike those Amazon Dash buttons people hacked to donate $5 to the ACLU every time they're pressed, this not only gives you the freedom to unleash your giving spirit on any U.S.-based non-profit, but thumb it in the nose of whatever person or entity triggered your reaction. It's also relatively safe for those of us who're easily worked up -- if you get a bit over-zealous and send more money than you meant to it's not a big deal, because you can easily change the donation amount within 24 hours by contacting the Trigger team.