This Brilliant App Donates to Charity When Twitter Trolls Piss You Off

Unless you've mercifully escaped social media entirely, you've probably noticed an uptick in people broadcasting that they're donating to some charity as an act of protest against a particular policy or public remarks that's pissed them off. And it's true, there has been a surge in so-called "rage donations," which likely won't wane anytime soon. In fact, it just got even easier for people to toss money at causes they care about the moment they see something irksome about it on social media thanks to Trigger, a new app that enables you to instantly donate to any charity via Twitter.
Trigger's creators describe it as platform for "retaliatory giving," where people can vent their frustrations about infuriating or angering Tweets by doing something positive and immediately gratifying, rather than devolve into some petty and ultimately unproductive online argument.
To get in on the brilliantly passive aggressive action, you'll first need to create an account and link it with your credit card info, then anytime you see an infuriating or upsetting Tweet, reply to it with the handle of the charity you'd like your money to go to, a dollar amount, and the hashtag #TriggerGive. That's it.
Unlike those Amazon Dash buttons people hacked to donate $5 to the ACLU every time they're pressed, this not only gives you the freedom to unleash your giving spirit on any U.S.-based non-profit, but thumb it in the nose of whatever person or entity triggered your reaction. It's also relatively safe for those of us who're easily worked up -- if you get a bit over-zealous and send more money than you meant to it's not a big deal, because you can easily change the donation amount within 24 hours by contacting the Trigger team.
