This Map Shows Every Country's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

Every country is home to some marvels, but the sheer scale of what’s out there doesn’t come into full focus until feast your eyes upon this map of Trip Advisor’s most popular tourist destinations. Using the top-rated “Thing to Do” in literally every country in the world, the site curated one of the most exhaustive travel itineraries you can possibly imagine, citing the experiences of people who have actually been to these far-flung places.

From Brazil’s Igauzu Falls to Sierra Leone’s River Number Two Beach and the Sagrada Familila in Spain, you’re left with no excuses but to plan the ultimate adventure. The map is also pretty illuminating of the lesser-tread wonders spanning the globe: For starters, did you know there’s a “Door to Hell” in Turkmenistan that looks like a literal passageway to the underworld? You probably did not.

Some of the most popular sites make sense -- Central Park in New York City is a weird one for the United States, considering majestic landmarks like the Grand Canyon and a glut of other places that comprise one of the biggest countries on Earth -- but others are strange. England’s best tourist attraction is the Harry Potter studio tour, and not St. Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben or Stonehenge. Thanks J.K. Rowling! 

In total, the map comprises 76 natural attractions, 54 historic attractions, 38 generic tourist attractions and 29 religious attractions, which gives 197 reasons to see the world. 

Afghanistan: Babur Tomb

Albania: Butrint Ruins

Algeria: Notre Dame d'Afrique

Andorra: Grandvalira Ski Resort

Angola: Miradouro da Lua

Antigua and Barbuda: Stringray City

Argentina: Garganta del Diablo

Armenia: Monastery of Geghard

Australia: Sydney Harbour

Austria: Historic Centre of Vienna

Azerbaijan: Old City Baku

Bahamas: Castaway Cay

Bahrain: Al-Fatih Mosque

Bangladesh: Cox's Bazar Beach

Barbados: Hunte's Gardens

Belarus: Brest Hero-Fortress

Belgium: Grand Place

Belize: Hol Chan Marine Reserve

Benin: Porte du non Retour

Bhutan: Taktsang Palphug Monastery

Bolivia: Salar de Uyuni

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gallery 11/07/95

Botswana: Okavango Delta

Brazil: Iguazu Falls

Brunei: Jame'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque

Bulgaria: Nessebar Village

Burkina Faso: Reserve de Nazinga

Burundi: Rusizi National Park

Cambodia: Angkor Wat

Cameroon: Mefou National Park

Canada: Niagara Falls

Cape Verde: Praia de Santa Maria

Central African Republic (CAR): Notre-Dame of Bangui Cathedral

Chad: Guelta d'Archei

Chile: Torres del Paine National Park

China: Great Wall at Mutianyu

Colombia: Walled City of Cartagena

Comoros: Grand Mosque du Vendredi

Costa Rica: Proyecto Asis

Cote d'Ivoire: Basilica of Our Lady of Peace

Croatia: Ancient City Walls

Cuba: Varadero Beach

Cyprus: Fig Tree Bay

Czech Republic: Old Town (Stare Mesto)

Democratic Republic of Congo: Mount Nyiragongo

Denmark: Nyhavn

Djibouti: Rushing Waters Adventures

Dominica: Boiling Lake

Dominican Republic: Bavaro Beach

Ecuador: Mueso Templo del Sol Pintor Ortega Maila

Egypt: Temple of Karnak

El Salvador: Iglesia El Rosario

Equatorial Guinea: Catedral de Santa Isabel

Eritrea: Cathedral of Asmara

Estonia: Tallinn Old Town

Ethiopia: Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela

Fiji: Zip Fiji

Finland: Fortress of Suomenlinna

France: Musee d'Orsay

Gabon: Pointe-Denis beach

Gambia: Gotu Beach

Georgia: Gergeti Trinity Church

Germany: Miniatur Wunderland

Ghana: Cape Coast Castle

Greece: Acropolis Museum

Greenland: Ilulissat Icefjord

Grenada: Grand Anse Beach

Guatemala: Temple IV

GuineaIles: de Los

Guinea-BissauIgreja: Catolica de Bissau

Guyana: Kaieteur Falls

Haiti: The Citadelle

Honduras: Little French Key

Hungary: Parliament

Iceland: Gullfoss

India:Taj Mahal

Indonesia: Waterbom Bali

Iran: Persepolis

Iraq: Sami Abdulrahman Park

Ireland: Killarney National Park

Israel: Old City of Jersualem

Italy: Colosseum

Jamaica: Island Gully Falls

Japan: Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine

Jordan: Petra World Heritage Site

Kazakhstan: Medeu Skating Rink and Ski Resort

Kenya: Masai Mara National Reserve

Kiribati: Fenua-ura

Kosovo: Ethnographic Museum

Kuwait: The Avenues

Kyrgyzstan: Ala-Archa Gorge

Laos: Kuang Si Falls

Latvia: Old City Riga

Lebanon: Temples of Baalbek

Lesotho: AfriSki Ski Resort

Liberia: Liberian National Museum

Libya: Leptis Magna

Liechtenstein: Vaduz Castle

Lithuania: Vilnius Old Town

Luxembourg: American Cemetery Memorial

Macedonia: Lake Ohrid

Madagascar: Avenue of the Baobabs

Malawi: Mount Mulanje

Malaysia: Petronas Twin Towers

Maldives: Veligandu Island Beach

Mali: Mali National Park

Malta: Mdina Old City

Marshall Islands: Alele Museum

Mauritania: Port de Peche

Mauritius: Le Morne Brabant

Mexico: National Museum of Anthropology

Micronesia: Truk Lagoon

Moldova: Stefan cel Mare Park

Monaco: Private Antique Car Collection of Prince Rainier III

Mongolia: Gorkhi-Terelj National Park

Montenegro: Bay of Kotor

Morocco: Hassan II Mosque

Mozambique: Praia do Tofo

Myanmar (Burma): Bagan Temples

Namibia: Etosha National Park

Nauru: Anibare Bay

Nepal: Annapurna Mountain Range

Netherlands: Rijksmuseum

New Zealand: Museum of New Zealand

Nicaragua: Masaya Volcano National Park

Niger: National Museum of Niger

Nigeria: Nike Art Centre

North Korea: Tower of the Juche Idea

Norway: Geiranger Fjord

Oman: Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

Pakistan: Badshahi Mosque

Palau: Jellyfish Lake

Panama: Panama Canal

Papua New Guinea: Kokoda Track

Paraguay: Ciudad Del Este Falls

Peru: Machu Picchu

Philippines: Kayangan Lake

Poland: Main Market Square

Portugal: Quinta da Regaleira

Qatar: Museum of Islamic Art

Republic of the Congo: Basilique St. Anne

Romania: Peles Castle

Russia: Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood

Rwanda: Volcanoes National Park

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Brimstone Hill Fortress

Saint Lucia: Treetop Adventure Park

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Botanical Gardens

Samoa: To Sua Ocean Trench

San Marino: Guaita

Sao Tome and Principe: Praia Jale

Saudi Arabia: Masjid an-Nabi

Senegal: La Maison des Esclaves

Serbia: The Belgrade Fortress

Seychelles: Anse Lazio

Sierra Leone: River Number Two Beach

Singapore: Gardens by the Bay

Slovakia: Bratislava Old Town

Slovenia: Lake Bled

Solomon Islands: Bonegi I and II

Somalia: Laas Geel

South Africa: Table Mountain

South Korea: Seoul Metro

South Sudan: St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Spain: Basilica of the Sagrada Familia

Sri Lanka: Lion Rock

Sudan: Sudan National Museum

Suriname: Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral

Swaziland: Swazi Cultural Village

Sweden: Vasa Museum

Switzerland: The Matterhorn

Syria: Umayyad Mosque

Taiwan: Taroko Gorge

Tajikistan: Rudaki Park

Tanzania: Mount Kilimanjaro

Thailand: Temple of the Reclining Buddha

Timor-Leste: Cristo Rei

Togo: Grand Marche

Tonga: Mapu'a 'a Vaea Blowholes

Trinidad and Tobago: Nylon Pool

Tunisia: El Jem Amphitheatre

Turkey: Hagia Sophia Museum

Turkmenistan: "Door to Hell" Gas Deposit

Tuvalu: Tuvalu Philatelic Bureau

Uganda: Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

Ukraine: Gorky Central Park

United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Zayed Mosque

United Kingdom: Harry Potter Studio Tour

United States of America: Central Park

Uruguay: Barrio Historico

Uzbekistan: Registan

Vanuatu: Millenium Cave

Vatican City (Holy See): St. Peter's Basilica

Venezuela: Cayo de Agua

Vietnam: Hoi An Ancient Town

Yemen: Old City of Sanaa

Zambia: Devil's Pool

Zimbabwe: Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park

