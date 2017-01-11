This Map Shows Every Country's Most Popular Tourist Attraction

Every country is home to some marvels, but the sheer scale of what’s out there doesn’t come into full focus until feast your eyes upon this map of Trip Advisor’s most popular tourist destinations. Using the top-rated “Thing to Do” in literally every country in the world, the site curated one of the most exhaustive travel itineraries you can possibly imagine, citing the experiences of people who have actually been to these far-flung places.

From Brazil’s Igauzu Falls to Sierra Leone’s River Number Two Beach and the Sagrada Familila in Spain, you’re left with no excuses but to plan the ultimate adventure. The map is also pretty illuminating of the lesser-tread wonders spanning the globe: For starters, did you know there’s a “Door to Hell” in Turkmenistan that looks like a literal passageway to the underworld? You probably did not.