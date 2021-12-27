A Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Lets You Fly Around the World in 24 Days

Around the world in 80 days? Try 24.

The Four Seasons Private Jet, which is operated by TCS World Travel, has luxurious new itineraries that allow travelers to fly around the globe in just 24 days—on a private jet, of course.

The luxury brand announced a new lineup of 24-day trips to 11 iconic destinations for 2022, which all sold out within weeks of being announced.

Luckily, thanks to the high demand, it already dropped the itinerary for two 2023 trips. Each trip, which can accommodate 48 passengers, will explore 11 iconic destinations around the world within the span of 24 days.

The 2023 Timeless Encounters itinerary, which will take place from April 17 to May 10, 2023, will start in Oahu, Hawaii, then take travelers to Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; The Taj Mahal, India; Dubai, UAE; Florence, Italy; and London, England.

The 2023 International Intrigue itinerary, which takes place from March 3 to March 26, 2023, kicks off in Seattle, Washington, and then heads to Kyoto, Japan; Hoi An, Vietnam; Maldives; Serengeti, Tanzania; Marrakech, Morocco; Budapest, Hungary; St. Petersburg, Russia; and Paris, France.