This Is the Top Food City in the Entire World Right Now

Every destination across the globe offers its own unique culinary experience, whether you're chowing down on Detroit-style 'za in the Motor City or grabbing Indian fare from London's best eateries. And while the question of best food city is subjective, according to Tripadvisor, there's one that takes the cake—food pun intended.

The travel company named Rome its top destination across the globe for food lovers thanks to its "authentic pasta dishes and can't-miss gelato" while New York City snagged the top spot for the US.

"Rome wasn't built in a day—and you'll need much more than a day to take in this timeless city. The city is a real-life collage of piazzas, open-air markets, and astonishing historic sites," Tripadvisor said of its top city. "Enjoy some of the most memorable meals of your life here, too, from fresh pasta to succulent fried artichokes or a tender oxtail stew."

Here are the top 10 best destinations for food lovers, according to Tripadvisor:

1. Rome

2. London

3. Paris

4. Dubai

5. Barcelona

6. Madrid

7. São Paulo

8. New York City

9. Bangkok

10. Singapore