Tripadvisor Crowns the 10 Best Hotels in the World to Stay at in 2022

Going on vacation is lovely. Do you know what's not-so-lovely, though? It's sifting through thousands of travel website reviews to find the best hotels. Luckily, Tripadvisor has the Travel Choice Awards for hotels where the brand does the leg work for you and finds the best hotels for travelers.

The awards take place annually and are in year 20 of crowning the best hotels worldwide. Tripadvisor gathers options based on traveler reviews and ratings posted on the website throughout the previous year to figure out the best stays. This year's awards included 11 subcategories of accommodations, such as, Out of the Ordinary Hotels, Hotels on the Water, and Mountain Resorts & Lodges, to name a few.

But the main event categories, Top 10 Hotels in the World for 2022 and Top 10 Hotels in the US for 2022, span over seven countries and feature some of the hottest travel destinations in the world. Coming in number one for the Top 10 Hotels in the World is the jungle resort, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica. The hillside-perched stay, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, is frequently called an "amazing stay in paradise" by its guests, according to Tripadvisor. Conversely, the hotel that took the top spot in the US, The Mark Hotel in New York City, couldn't be more different. According to the travel website, the hotel has seen its fair share of A-list celebrities and is an Upper East Side landmark that was built in 1927.

To see the best from each of the 11 hotel categories, check out the Tripadvisor Travel Choice Awards. See the best hotels in the world and the US below:

Top 10 Hotels in the World for 2022



Top 10 Hotels in the US for 2022