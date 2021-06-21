TripAdvisor's New Subscription Service Will Get You Major Travel Discounts

Now that much of the world is reopening to vaccinated travelers, we've been booking up our weekends, making up for lost time. While fun, it hasn't been great for our savings, which is where TripAdvisor comes in: The online travel company just launched a premium subscription service that will help you snag some major savings.

Launching exclusively in the US (for now, at least—more markets are said to follow), TripAdvisor Plus is an annual membership that gets you members-only prices, perks, rental car savings, and personalized travel advice.

"As a company, we've always believed that travel brings out the best in us, and if the last 15 months have taught us anything, we need it more than ever. That's why we created Tripadvisor Plus—a program that helps members become better travelers by saving them money so they can get more out of every trip they take. More experiences, more memories, more travel, more human connection," chief experience and brand officer Lindsay Nelson said in a press release. "Tripadvisor Plus has your back by unlocking choice, so you can save more to spend more on what you've been missing, whether a quick weekend away or a postponed honeymoon."

Here's how it works: You drop $99 a year for a membership in order to save an average of $350... per trip, according to TripAdvisor. You'll probably recoup that subscription fee and then some on your very first getaway.

The membership includes savings on hundreds of thousands of hotels on the site, as well as on over 400,000 bookable experiences, from walking tours to popular attractions. It'll also get you benefits on car rentals via Hertz, and personalized travel tips and alerts.

Basically, you pay a small amount to save a ton.