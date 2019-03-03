This New Taco Is Basically Taco Bell’s Answer to the Party Sub

If there's one problem with tacos (there isn't), it's that you need to order three of them. That's the best taco order. Get what you like, but get three of them. Taco Bell is offering a short cut. You no longer need to say, "And I'd like three of those." Instead, you will save precious seconds that can be spent scarfing tacos.
Taco Bell is testing the Triplelupa, which is basically a party sub of tacos. It's three chalupas connected into one 11-inch monster chalupa. You can eat it like the mega chalupa it is or turn them into individual servings by breaking it at the joints as though the shells are perforated for your convenience.
The party taco (partyco? partaco?) was first tested in Orange County late in 2018. Now, it's getting a second go in Minneapolis, Minnesota from February 28 through early April. If all goes well, maybe you'll get a Triplelupa in your neck of the woods.
During the current test run, Triplelupas will cost $3.49. The triple-decker is filled with seasoned beef and topped off with a three-cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, and a mix of sauces. You're getting nacho cheese on half and chipotle sauce on the other half.
Similar to other Taco Bell items, the Triplelupa could probably sustain if you were stuck in the snow for days on end. Though, it's probably worth taking steps to make sure you don't have to test that theory like this guy had to.
