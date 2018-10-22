Dude Has No Clue on Final Jeopardy Answer, So He Trolls Trebek & Wins Anyway

Alex Trebek is arguably the most legendary game show host on the air. Maybe it's because he's so good natured or because he's more than happy to spar with contestants, but he is often a target of on-air trolling. That includes frequent sketches on Saturday Night Live and plenty of contestants on Jeopardy! seizing any opportunity to give him a bit of a hard time.
On Monday's episode of Jeopardy!, the reigning champion, Erik, had a healthy lead headed into Final Jeopardy! Unless he is way worse at math than he is at general trivia, there wasn't much chance he would lose the game. Lucky for him, he didn't bet the house, because he did not have the correct response, even if there wasn't much of a threat between low bids and one guy not even hazarding a guess.
With no particular answer coming to mind, Erik went full Turd Ferguson and wrote, "What is you doing baby?"
It took Trebek a second to figure out what he wrote, but he trolled Erik right back, responding, "What is you doing baby? Well, I'm responding incorrectly, and I'm going to lose a thousand dollars."
The incorrect answer wasn't a big deal for Erik, who has won two days in a row for a total of $40,001.
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.