Trolli’s New Buildable Sour Candies Are Made for Playing with Your Food

The latest in Trolli’s line of sour treats is called Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix. Talk about a mouthful. Each bag is filled with a mix of seven different alien-themed shapes like alien heads, space rings, and alien bodies. The candies come in strawberry, blue raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemonade, and pineapple flavors and can be put together 216 different ways, according to a press release. There’s no guarantee you’ll discover all 216 before devouring a bag, however.

If you love gummy candy, you know Trolli. The company makes all kinds of chewy, sweet, and pucker-inducing confections from worms to octopi and beyond. Now, it’s about to boldly go where few if any gummy candy producers have gone before with a new creation: buildable gummies. Because candy is great, but candy you can play with is so much better.

“Over the years, Trolli has shined its neon light in the darkness and consistently delivered delicious products for gummi-lovers of all preferences to enjoy, from our classic Sour Brite Crawlers to last years launch of Sour Crunchy Crawlers,” Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Trolli, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on our new Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix, letting their imaginations run wild with over 200 flavor combinations before beaming the alien creations up to their final destinations: mouths and stomachs across the country.”

As if a new guilty pleasure isn’t enough, Trolli is also doing a major giveaway. Fans can head over to Myspace to check out all 216 Trolli alien profiles and search for space-themed clues for a chance to win prizes. Trolli will select one winner to take home $5,000 to put toward a trip to Roswell, New Mexico. Another winner will get a lifetime supply of Trolli, which isn’t half bad for a consolation prize. Lastly, 500 lucky winners will walk away with two bags of the company’s latest creation.

Trolli is also celebrating the launch of Trolli Sour Gummi Creations Martian Mix by giving away ten new Xbox Series S systems. You can enter to win one by buying a bag of the latest mix and scanning the QR code on the package, which will bring you to TrolliGummiCreations.com. Once you’re there, you can upload photos of your 216 alien creations, which will get you one entry per picture. Basically, the more you make the better your chances of winning so get to work.