People Have Raised More Than $10,000 to Get This Penis-Shaped Rock Back Up

Getty Images/AFP/INGE AALBU/Contributor

Norway's penis-shaped rock, Trollpikken, is broken, and a small group of activists are raising money to fix it, the Associated Press reports. The rock, a popular tourist attraction located near Egersund in southwestern Norway, was discovered to have cracks and drilled holes in it, which local activists deduced were caused by vandals.

“It looks like someone has used a drill on top,” Olav Magne Egebakken told Norway's TV 2 network. “This is vandalism, there is no doubt.”

The Stavanger Aftenblad, a Norwegian daily newspaper, posted the following photos of the busted rock to its Instagram.

Trollpikken loosely translates to "troll dick" and has been a cultural monument in the area since time immemorial. The vandals who destroyed the rock could face up to one year of prison time for the environmental crime, the AP reports.

Fortunately, however, this isn't the end of the erect troll penis. Since news of the vandalism broke over the weekend, local activists have raised more than 90,000 Norwegian kroner ($10,600) to go toward repairing the structure.

