Get a Free Smoothie From Tropical Smoothie Cafe Twice This Week

I have an appreciation for restaurants where the name explains everything you need to know. None of this McDonald’s, Culver’s, Wendy’s business, please. Even if I’d never heard of these places, I understand what is going to happen when I go to Burger King, Waffle House, or the International House of Pancakes.

Well, if you’ve never been to or heard of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, you can fake it because you probably have a good sense of what they do there. But if the name is going to be that on the nose, it’s worth being a little weird with other things. Like the shop’s annual flip-flop promotion, which lands on June 17 this year. You can get a free smoothie that day, and you’ll have a chance to get a free smoothie again on June 21 for National Smoothie Day.

Wear flip-flops into a Tropical Smoothie Cafe on June 17 between 2-7 pm to get a free 12-ounce Sunrise Sunset Smoothie.

Then on National Smoothie Day (also the first day of summer), you can snag a free 24-ounce smoothie with any food purchase. To redeem that one, you’ll need to download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app and then join the Tropic Rewards program. It’s a good week to have a smoothie craving.