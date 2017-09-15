These Beautiful Tropical Smoothies Are a Vacation in a Bowl

Seeing how the sausage is made is supposed to be a bad thing. These tropical smoothies are one of the rare exceptions. It's almost hard to believe they're healthy when you see the richly colored smoothies scooped into a fruit bowl.
The completely vegan, plant-based, and "mostly organic" smoothies are whipped up at New York's Loco Coco. That description might turn some people off, assuming healthy smoothies are all ice and powder, but that's not what's happening here. Just look at these. That's a sexy pile of fruit.
As you see in the video above, Loco Coco blends the fruits into an ice cream-like consistency. Then they scoop out a fruit half and use that as a bowl before dropping fresh fruit, seeds, and granola on top to dress up the whole affair.
It's hard not to be allured by the ingredient list of any given menu item. The Enter the Dragon Fruit pitaya bowl has a filling made with pitaya, banana, strawberry, pineapple, lemon, fresh basil, and coconut water. Then it's topped with granola, strawberries, grapes, pineapple, coconut flakes, and apple honey.
Yeah... Is it time for seconds yet?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.