Tropicana's Releasing a Cereal Made to Be Eaten with Orange Juice Instead of Milk

There's a small but dedicated group of people out there who love to substitute orange juice for milk when eating cereal. According to the folks at Tropicana, something like 15 million folks from some of the county's biggest cities have tried the combination. To reach this underserved demographic, the juice brand is dropping a cereal created to pair with orange juice.

According to Tropicana, the same company that bought us toothpaste that doesn’t make orange juice taste bad, the new Tropicana Crunch cereal features honey almond clusters that are made to be drowned in orange juice.

In an email to Thrillist, the brand said a Tropicana survey conducted by Wakefield Research revealed some surprising results. "Half of the adults who poured OJ over their cereal did so because they thought it looked like it would taste good," the brand wrote, "and more than one in three who tried it did so because they love OJ and thought it would be a good combination."

The new cereal will be available for fans just in time for national Orange Juice Day on May 4, 2022. Although curious fans won’t be able to find the new cereal on shelves for the time being, they can visit the Tropicana Crunch website to order a box come May 4.