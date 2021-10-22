Tropicana Debuts Toothpaste That Doesn't Make Orange Juice Taste Terrible

People talk a lot about good combos like peanut butter and chocolate or Andre 3000 and Big Boi, but what about the bad combos in life? There's watermelon and pizza or the constant breakfast conundrum where the tastes of orange juice and toothpaste collide. Although that weird watermelon pizza thing is still happening, Tropicana may have created a fix for the other issue with its new toothpaste.

According to a recent survey conducted by the juice brand, nearly 80% of people feel that brushing their teeth can ruin the taste of orange juice. The survey also found that one in four people feel that the taste of orange juice after brushing their teeth is like burnt toast and dirty pennies. Almost 60% of people think that orange juice and toothpaste is a worse combination than socks and sandals.

To combat this issue, Tropicana is introducing a toothpaste that doesn't ruin the taste of your orange juice yet protects the citrusy flavor. It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient, a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking OJ.

Although it's missing SLS, it still cleans users' teeth. The toothpaste is dropping at stores nationwide to celebrate National Brush Day on November 1, 2021, but will only be sold for a limited time.