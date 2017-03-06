Truck Accident Drenches a Cop With a Tidal Wave of Beer

Getting sprayed with beer is hardly the craziest thing that can happen to you in Las Vegas. But the sudsy drenching a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper experienced during a traffic stop in the city is wild even for Vegas standards. Best of all, the incident was captured in recently released dashcam footage.

The incident started off as a typical traffic stop, when Trooper Travis Smaka pulled over a driver for speeding on Interstate 15, according to a report by Vegas' KTNV. As you can see in the video (shown above), the officer was standing at the passenger side window and had just asked the driver if they had been drinking, when a beer truck looses control off camera and spills a crapload of beer onto the highway. The officer can be seen getting hit with a tidal wave of the suds and broken glass, but thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.