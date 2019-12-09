Truck Crash Spills Huge Load of Pickles All Over Highway, Puts Drivers in a Pickle

Things turned a bit sour on an Ohio highway when a truck overturned and spilled a crapload of pickles all over the road. While the incident may sound dill-icious to you, it ended up leaving drivers in a bit of a pickle. OK, we'll show ourselves out now.
The accident, which occurred in late November, involved two trucks and caused the contents of one -- a huge load of pickles -- to scatter all over the roadway. The Ohio Department of Transportation salt trucks had to be summoned not to salt the road, but to clear the pickles out. Maybe the abundance of pickles kind of salted the road for them?
Smorgasburg WTC: Send Foodz w/ Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So
Fortunately for all folks involved, no one was seriously injured.
Unfortunately for the rest of us, it's pretty painful to see hundreds of pickles abandoned on the road, gone to waste. Please pour a pickleback out for all our salty and vinegary friends.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.