Truck Crash Turns Highway into Giant Ice Cream Sundae

If you've ever dropped a perfectly good ice cream cone, then there's a strong chance you know the shame and heartbreak of watching your precious scoops melt away on the hot, unforgiving asphalt. A recent truck crash in Southern California, however, took the dessert disaster to an unfortunate new level -- by spilling thousands of dollars worth of ice cream all over a busy highway.
As explained in a report by The Desert Sun, a pickup truck hauling three refrigerators packed with $5,000 worth of frozen treats crashed into a big rig truck that had stopped behind a stalled vehicle on Interstate 10 in Whitewater, CA, late last week. The crash spilled hundreds of ice cream products all over the road, which quickly snarled traffic for several hours and, perhaps unsurprisingly, resulted in a sugary stream of melted flavors along the pavement. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident.
The Desert Sun reporter Colin Atagi shared several photos from the sticky scene via Twitter:
The melty mess was so huge, authorities had to bus dozens of children to the location to pick up and eat what ice cream could be salvaged. OK, OK, just kidding. As you can see in one of the photos above, they actually brought in a truck with a plow to clean it up, although there were probably plenty of nearby people who would have helped by eating some.
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a truck accident spilled tons of perfectly good food or drink onto the road. Just last month, a beer truck tipped over and poured a huge shower of the sudsy stuff all over a Denver highway. And another recent collision involving a deli meat truck and bread truck basically turned a New Jersey highway into a giant sandwich. Oh, and let's not forget the time a Florida highway transformed into a frat house after a beer truck and a chips truck crashed.
Anyway, with a diet like that, it's no wonder our infrastructure is crumbling...
