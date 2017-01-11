Truck Crash Turns Highway into Giant Ice Cream Sundae

If you've ever dropped a perfectly good ice cream cone, then there's a strong chance you know the shame and heartbreak of watching your precious scoops melt away on the hot, unforgiving asphalt. A recent truck crash in Southern California, however, took the dessert disaster to an unfortunate new level -- by spilling thousands of dollars worth of ice cream all over a busy highway.

As explained in a report by The Desert Sun, a pickup truck hauling three refrigerators packed with $5,000 worth of frozen treats crashed into a big rig truck that had stopped behind a stalled vehicle on Interstate 10 in Whitewater, CA, late last week. The crash spilled hundreds of ice cream products all over the road, which quickly snarled traffic for several hours and, perhaps unsurprisingly, resulted in a sugary stream of melted flavors along the pavement. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the accident.