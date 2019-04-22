Truck Full of Poop Overturns on Highway, Causes Quite a Stink

Highway cleanup crews in Washington, accustomed to the day-to-day hazards of snow and ice on the roads, were faced with a mess much worse than any blizzard or sleet storm could deliver this past weekend. They were tasked with clearing a crapload of, well, crap from a busy interstate after a semi truck filled with tons of human waste overturned and brought traffic to a very smelly standstill.
Cars traveling east on Interstate 90 outside Seattle on Sunday morning found themselves backed up for nearly four miles in bumper-to-bumper traffic after a truck filled with human waste flipped over and spilled poop all over the place. The truck, operated by the biosolids company Loop, was hauling a bunch of soil made from literal crap when its driver allegedly fell asleep and caused the rig to overturn, according to the Washington State Police.
The accident, which fortunately left the driver with only minor injuries, created a gross mess across the roadway and prompted the Washington Department of Transportation to shut down the entire eastbound section of the Interstate for a short while so crews could scrape and sand the area with snowplows. Passersby reported on social media that it smelled just as bad as you'd expect.
Loop describes itself as a "natural soil builder" that takes the food and poop from wastewater treatment plants and then turns it into "nutrient-rich" soil. It's unclear where this particular Loop rig was coming from or where it was headed.
Traffic later returned to normal in the area once the cleanup was finished, though it's not entirely certain that the air quality has. Maybe some Febreze will help?
h/t KATU
