Big Rig Carrying Frozen Pizzas Crashes, Catches Fire, Burns Pies to a Crisp on Highway

Large trucks pose a serious threat on the open road. They're roving beasts, hauling massive freight, and if the driver is negligent, their bounties of avocado will fashion highways unrecognizable from a supermarket's produce aisle.
A big rig traveling on an eastbound highway in Ottawa, Canada crashed early on Wednesday morning, unloading a bevy of frozen pizzas onto the side of the road. But the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near Napanee, Ontario soon turned into a gravely pizza oven when the truck caught fire, incinerating the frozen pies like a massive wall of DiGiornos left in the oven for too long.
As a report by Global News Ca explains, the incident occurred after a collision around 4:30am. Authorities said the driver hit a construction sign and barreled into the center divider. The truck moved "up onto the cement guardrail, causing the vehicle to catch fire," according to the report. The motorist, reportedly a 50-year-old male, escaped unharmed but has been charged with careless driving.
The big rig was absolutely charred in the ensuing fire, with all the pizza going up in a blaze as well. The Loyalist Fire department attended to the incident, which forced the closure of eastbound lanes on the highway for several hours.
While it's good everyone fared OK after the massive inferno, it's never OK to lose that many pizzas so quickly.
