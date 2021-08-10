Cars Spin Out of Control After Truck Spills 500 Gallons of Chicken Fat

Drivers in New Albany, Mississippi encountered an unusual hazard on the highway recently: chicken fat. The slippery substance sent several cars spinning out of control, even causing an accident at one point. Fortunately, no one was hurt so you don't have to feel bad laughing about the whole ordeal.

Police were called to the scene of an accident that turned out to be anything but your average car crash. According to the New Albany Gazette, authorities noticed the road where the accident happened appeared wet, but initially weren't sure what the liquid was. Upon further inspection, and after a call to a local facility, they learned the "trail of extremely slick substance" was chicken fat from a biodiesel plant.

"When officers arrived they found a considerable amount of liquid on the roadway, causing a very slippery condition," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside told the newspaper. "Apparently there had been some mechanical issues unloading and the product which was chicken fat did not unload properly."

Whiteside explained that there was an issue with the "top hatch on the tank." He noted that as the truck drove, a "significant amount of product would leak from the trailer," leading to the conditions. All told, about 500 gallons (possibly more) of chicken fat spilled onto the street.

Several vehicles lost control as a result of the spill. After police responded to the scene, dirt and sand were poured over the fat to make it less slippery. Lime was later added to help with the resulting stench and, eventually, a cleanup crew came out to wash it all away.

"What was seen here today was a joint effort by all emergency responders working as one organization to bring a potentially bad situation under control. Good communication, quick action, professionalism and cooperation was the key to preventing any further problems," Whiteside said.

We may never know why the chicken crossed the road, but we certainly hope it didn't slip in any chicken fat.