Truff Pairs with GoPuff to Debut Hot Sauce-Smothered Pizzas

In August, Taco Bell teamed up with Truff, the brand behind that truffle-infused hot sauce all over Instagram, to give its Loaded Nacho Fries an added kick. It was a collaboration that quickly had us wondering what else could we smother in that indulgent sauce. Now, we've got our answer.

Truff is bringing us yet another way to enjoy its sauce by teaming up with fresh, made-to-order food delivery app GoPuff for three hot sauce-drizzled pizzas.

"Truff's goal has always been to elevate everyday dining experiences and with GoPuff we can expand that pursuit to the on-demand food delivery category," Co-Founder and Co-CEO Nick Ajluni said in a press release. "Our debut pizza line immediately heightens the senses with the vibrant experience of real black truffles. With this partnership, we are excited to elevate the conventions of delivery while offering consumers a new way to enjoy Truff."