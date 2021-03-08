You Can Get Paid $1,000 Just for Playing Cornhole
It's the easiest money you'll ever make.
What would you do for $1,000? Probably some pretty grody stuff, you weirdo. Luckily for you, we found a way to make a quick buck just for playing a lawn game this spring—no strings attached.
TruGreen, a lawn care company, is celebrating the sport of cornhole by giving someone $1,000 to toss a few bean bags. The selected applicant will be required to play cornhole on five separate days, then document their experiences. That's it.
According to the job listing, the ideal candidate checks a few boxes:
- They are enthusiastic about cornhole.
- They enjoy being outdoors.
- They can stay socially distanced while playing.
- They must be at least 18 years old.
- They must be a US citizen or permanent resident.
Fun Fact: Cornhole is traditionally played with bags of dried corn kernels, hence the name.
How to ApplyTo be considered for the opportunity, you will need to fill out the application form on the job posting here.
The form only asks for your name, email, state of residence, level of experience with cornhole, and a box to explain why you deserve the $1,000. Applications are due by 5 pm ET on April 2, 2021. The winner will be announced on April 7 and will have till the end of the month to fill out a series of worksheets relating to their cornhole games.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.