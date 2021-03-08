You Can Get Paid $1,000 Just for Playing Cornhole

What would you do for $1,000? Probably some pretty grody stuff, you weirdo. Luckily for you, we found a way to make a quick buck just for playing a lawn game this spring—no strings attached.

TruGreen, a lawn care company, is celebrating the sport of cornhole by giving someone $1,000 to toss a few bean bags. The selected applicant will be required to play cornhole on five separate days, then document their experiences. That's it.

According to the job listing, the ideal candidate checks a few boxes:

They are enthusiastic about cornhole.

They enjoy being outdoors.

They can stay socially distanced while playing.

They must be at least 18 years old.

They must be a US citizen or permanent resident.

If you meet the basic requirements, you should throw your name in the ring and see if you get picked.