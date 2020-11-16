Truly Hard Seltzer Wants You to Nominate Essential Workers for Free Private Flights
Winners can bring up to seven guests along for the ride.
Effervescent boozy seltzer purveyor Truly is looking to lift up essential workers this holiday season. Literally.
Together with private aviation company Wheels Up, Truly has launched a promotion inviting anyone 21 and older to nominate the essential worker of their choice (also 21+) for a free round trip flight home for the holidays.
"We have been inspired by all of the people who have stepped up this year and are humbled to help bring a few essential workers home for the holidays so they can celebrate and make memories with friends and family,” Don Lane, Truly’s VP of marketing, said in a statement.
To nominate your friendly neighborhood essential worker, explain why they are most deserving of the trip using this form or on Twitter with the hashtag #TrulyHomeAgain before 11:59 pm on November 27. Three winners will be chosen by Truly Hard Seltzer staffers based, in part, on “the most compelling reasons that the nominee deserves a trip home,” according to the contest’s fine print.
Winners will score round trip flights for up to eight people, and swag bags filled with Truly Couch Couture, Wheels Up-branded essentials like eye masks, and, naturally, some hard seltzer for the road. Travel must occur before January 15, 2021, and winners must meet expected COVID-19 criteria (not have the virus, not be experiencing symptoms, not have been in recent close contact with anyone who might have the virus) at flight time.
