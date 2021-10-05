Truly Has Four All-New Hard Seltzer Flavors for the Holidays

Because we started drinking pumpkin spice a little, or, okay, a lot, prematurely this year, an early transition to pomegranate and spiced apple only feels right as well. It may be October, but mentally, we're getting merry and bright. And of course, by that, I mean tipsy.

Truly is already gearing up for the holiday season with its latest launch, the Holiday Party Pack, with four all-new seasonal flavors, including Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Cran Orange Sparkler, Spiked Apple Cider, and Holiday Sangria Style.

"When it comes to innovation, we never take our foot off the gas," Senior Product Development Manager for Boston Beer Company Casey O'Neill said in a statement announcing the Party Pack. "Our drinkers love the unexpected flavors we've created over the years, and we're beyond excited to bring them some fun, cocktail-inspired flavors just in time for the holidays."