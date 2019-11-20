Truly Hard Seltzer Has a 'Holiday Survival' Kit With Booze and Hangover Pills

The holidays are great until your uncle starts another wine-fueled political argument and grandma wants to know why you're still single. Suddenly, you're running for the booze table and texting your hometown exes a suggestive "happy Thanksgiving." It's tradition.
But this year, Truly Hard Seltzer is partnering with Giftagram for the ultimate survival kit. The limited-edition box, which retails for $75, is packed with several items to help you survive Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, and whatever wild New Year's Eve plans you've got in the works.
"From those annual family interrogations about babies and weddings to the endless parties, the holidays can be a lot to handle," the product description reads. "Enjoy every moment thanks to this limited edition survival gift box created in partnership with Truly Seltzer that contains all the necessities to get through the season!"
So what exactly are those aforementioned "necessities?" Naturally, the kit is stocked with an assortment of your favorite hard seltzer flavors (though Black Cherry and Raspberry Lime are the only two that really matter), an "I'm TRULY on the Naughty List" holiday sweater, Cheers Restore Pills for that inevitable hangover, $25 Postmates gift card, Brumate Slim Can Koozie, and Stumptown coffee blend.
If you'd rather skip the seltzer for something stronger, Giftagram has other curated boxes too -- like the Ketel One Botanical Girls’ Night In Essentials, Team Spirit by Crown Royal, and more.
Obviously, you have to be 21 or older and must be available to sign for one of the kits upon arrival. Delivery is also restricted in a number of states due to liquor laws.
