Truly Hard Seltzer Is Unleashing 4 Boozy Iced Tea Flavors

The days of stanning black cherry are behind us. It's not that we've got anything against the OG (and arguably still great) flavors of our first White Claw summer. There are just new and shinier seltzers to occupy our fridge shelves at the moment—including Truly's latest creation: boozy iced tea.

The bubbly booze maker has officially launched a twist on its classic seltzer, made with real brewed tea and fruit flavor. The all-new gold cans are available in four flavors: lemon, raspberry, peach, and strawberry. Just like the entirety of Truly's flavor lineup, each one includes just a gram of sugar, 100 calories, and 5% ABV.

"With each innovation, we’re pushing the boundaries of what drinkers expect from hard seltzer," senior product development manager of parent company The Boston Beer Company said in a press release. "We spent eight months testing more than 250 iterations to land on the Truly Iced Tea launching today and can’t wait to finally share it with our drinkers."

The Truly Hard Seltzer Iced Tea is available in variety 12-packs, as well as 16- and 24-ounce single-serve cans.