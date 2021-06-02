Truly Hard Seltzer Is Unleashing Boozy Lemonade Freeze Pops for Summer

Just a few summers ago, we couldn't shut up about White Claw. It was the thing to drink. But now, with nearly every liquor brand on the market churning out a hard seltzer of its own, our loyalty has shifted. We're no longer Black Cherry devotees. Especially now that Truly is thinking outside of slim cans.

The hard seltzer maker is unleashing Lemonade Freeze Pops, so you can relive those childhood summers—just with booze this time. The flavors include the same ones found in a Truly Lemonade Variety Pack that you already love: Original Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. Each pop boasts just 80 calories and 5% ABV.

"That’s right—your favorite Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer flavors now come in freeze pop form—combining the nostalgia of cutting open a freeze pop after a day by the pool as a kid with yet another boozy way to take your summer to the next level with Truly," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist.

Even better: You don't have to wait around for their arrival. The freeze pops have already hit retailers across 26 states.

The Truly Freeze Pops come in packs of 12 and are available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.