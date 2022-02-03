Truly Hard Seltzer Wants to Pay for Your Wedding, But You Have to Start Planning Soon

So what if you're single on Valentine's Day? It's the perfect excuse to get dressed up in your favorite first date outfit and grab drinks with that hottie you've been eyeing, be it from over the apps or across the office. Thanks to Truly Hard Setlzer, now you have even more of an incentive to see if there's a spark.

Not only will Truly pay you $100 to go out on a first date this Valentine's season, but the boozy seltzer maker will cover the cost of your entire wedding if you end up getting engaged to that person within the year.

"Connecting with our drinkers and inspiring boldness is what Truly is all about," Boston Beer Company CMO Lesya Lysyj said in a press release. "There tends to be a stigma associated with Valentine's Day for long-term couples only, so we're excited to give our drinkers this opportunity to get outside their comfort zones and use the holiday as a chance for something new. Whether they find true love, a new best friend, or end up with a great story, we just hope they have a great Valentine's Day."

Drinkers over 21 years old can tag @TrulySeltzer on Twitter with their pre-first date selfie—or even snap a pic of your mid-date cheers—and hashtag #TrulyVibin. The most creative submissions will score $100 via Cash App, while the five boldest will win a year's worth of Truly, a.k.a. $1,000.

Worst case scenario, you could get $100 and are one less frog away from finding your real prince, princess, or non-binary boo. Best case scenario? You fall in love, get engaged within the year, and Truly drops up to $50,000 on your nuptials.

Submissions will be open between February 3 and February 28, 2022, with winners announced on March 1.