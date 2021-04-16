Truly Has a New Watermelon Lemonade Flavor for Summer

We've been downing Truly Lemonades like its our job since the beverage debut back in 2020. This summer will be no exception. Especially now that the hard seltzer maker has crafted a new flavor fit for the season.

Earlier this week, Truly announced the launch of Truly Watermelon Lemonade, a sweet, summer-inspired flavor that will be joining 12- and 24-packs. And while, sure, it will be replacing beloved Black Cherry, that's a sacrifice we're willing to make. The addition still boasts just 1g of sugar and 100 calories—but tastes like the alcoholic embodiment of backyard barbecues and beach trips. In fact, the company has nicknamed the flavor "Taste of Summer."

"After disrupting the category last year, Truly Lemonade is holding at nearly 9% share of the entire hard seltzer category, despite copy-cat products looking to play catch-up," the company said in a statement to Thrillist. "And with Truly Lemonade’s rapid success in-mind, Truly Watermelon Lemonade was born."