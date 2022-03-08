Truly Is Launching Its Own Flavored Vodka

If you like to to indulge in some adult beverages from time to time—be it your post-work happy hour or Saturday afternoon rooftop hop—you've likely sipped a Truly Hard Seltzer. But since conquering the malt beverage market, the brand is looking to experiment beyond 5% ABV slim cans with its first foray into hard liquor.

Earlier this week, Truly announced the release of its first-ever flavored vodka in collaboration with seasoned alcohol producer Beam Suntory. The bottles will be landing on liquor shelves nationwide in three flavors—Strawberry Lemonade, Wild Berry, and Pineapple Mango—later this month.

As part of an intended long-term partnership with Boston Beer Company (the parent company behind Truly), Beam Suntory will put its expertise to good use by distilling, distributing, selling, and marketing new products.