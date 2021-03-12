Truly Is Launching a New, Higher-ABV Hard Seltzer

Hard seltzers are great. You’ll read about new ones on these pages almost every day. But most contain a little bit less alcohol (typically 5%) than more, shall we say, experienced drinkers are used to. Truly hard seltzer’s latest bubbly booze, however, brings the ABV up to 8%.

Named for what we’d like to assume is a nod to the nomenclature zeitgeist, 18-ounce cans of Truly Hard Extra Seltzer (emphasis ours) come in black raspberry and peach mango varieties.

“Truly's foundation is built on the belief that no one is just one flavor, which is why we're expanding our portfolio yet again to offer options that suit anyone, any time, any place," Truly VP Don Lane said in a statement.

Truly’s latest new bev comes on the heels of its iced tea offering. You can find its 8% ABV Extra Seltzer here.

