Truly Is Introducing 4 New Tropical Hard Seltzer Flavors for Summer

With approximately 12 million hard seltzers on the market, actually choosing one for your weekend day drinking shenanigans might seem like the impossible feat. Until now, that is. Truly just announced four new flavors for summer that are about to make your liquor store decision easy.

The booze maker's all-new Truly Punch Hard Seltzer, which comes in four flavors—Fruit Punch, Tropical Punch, Berry Punch, and Citrus Punch—is about to hit retailers just in time for 80-degree degree heat. The variety pack is officially launching May 10 and pretty much sounds like summer in a can. Much like the rest of its flavor portfolio, the slim cans include 1 gram of sugar, 100 calories, and pack a 5% ABV punch.

These aren't, however, the only new Truly flavors joining the bunch—nor is it the only seasonally-timed launch. The brand also debuted a Watermelon Lemonade, which it proudly dubbed the "Taste of Summer."