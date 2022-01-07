Truly Is Rolling Out Margarita-Inspired Hard Seltzer Flavors
Truly spent eight months concocting four new flavors, with the product development team poring over 100 margarita recipes.
Canned cocktails are a dime a dozen these days, but you know what isn't? A lower ABV hard seltzer inspired by those cocktails, which is what Truly has got cooking. The boozy bubbly water maker has churned out four new margarita-inspired flavors.
There's a Classic Lime in the mix, of course, but they also stepped it up a notch in the margarita department with Mango Chili, Watermelon Cucumber, and Strawberry Hibiscus flavors—all of which are hitting store shelves this month.
"With the Truly Margarita styles, we wanted to marry everything drinkers love about hard seltzer with the flavors of a classic margarita," director of product development Casey O'Neill said in a press release. "The margarita is such a beloved, iconic cocktail and we're excited to bring it to life in a fun, new way."
Truly spent the last eight months concocting the Margarita Style Mix Pack, with the product development team poring over 100 marg recipes to create the now-finished product—which features the same crisp finish of hard seltzer paired with bold marg-inspired flavors. Each can includes real ingredients (like lime juice and agave!), as well as 5.3% ABV, 110 calories, and just 1 gram of sugar. The latter of which is pretty hard to get in an original margarita.
The Margarita Style Mix Pack features 12 slim cans and is available nationwide now, for around $15.