Truly Is Rolling Out Margarita-Inspired Hard Seltzer Flavors

Canned cocktails are a dime a dozen these days, but you know what isn't? A lower ABV hard seltzer inspired by those cocktails, which is what Truly has got cooking. The boozy bubbly water maker has churned out four new margarita-inspired flavors.

There's a Classic Lime in the mix, of course, but they also stepped it up a notch in the margarita department with Mango Chili, Watermelon Cucumber, and Strawberry Hibiscus flavors—all of which are hitting store shelves this month.

"With the Truly Margarita styles, we wanted to marry everything drinkers love about hard seltzer with the flavors of a classic margarita," director of product development Casey O'Neill said in a press release. "The margarita is such a beloved, iconic cocktail and we're excited to bring it to life in a fun, new way."