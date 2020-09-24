Truly's New 'Couch Couture' Fashion Line is as Spicy as Seltzer

Once fall foliage eclipses summer green, and a cool breeze makes unpleasant our evenings on make-shift restaurant patios, we social distancers will be left once again to our own lonely devices . But it's not all bad, my quarantining friends. For example, we're alive! And Truly Selzer just released a line of sexy sweat suits in which we can sit and enjoy our couches!..!?

The new line-up is Truly's contribution to autumn trends which, according to the company, will be observed from our couches this year.

Truly's sets are evocative of its berry, citrus, tropical and lemonade variety packs. All that really means is that the four sweat suits fade from blue to yellow, red to purple, teal to pink, and orange to red. If you're curious about the feel of the fabric, they're 70% polyester, 27% cotton, and 3% elastane.

They may be cuter than many of the sweatsuit-targeted ads you've been seeing on IG over the last several months, but they're proooobably not cheaper--each jogger set (pant and shirt) is $62. If you're still interested, you've missed the first round of September sales, but can pre-order now for delivery on October 12.