Truly & Sugarfina Are Teaming Up for Hard Seltzer-Infused Candy
The perfect addition to your bar cart is here.
Truly has been on a roll this summer with a seemingly constant stream of new innovations. Just last month, the booze brand brought us alcoholic freeze pops in its classic lemonade flavors, and now, it's teaming up with Sugarfina for the world's first-ever hard seltzer-infused candy.
In what can only be described as an iconic collab, the companies partnered to create gummies that taste just like Truly's Tropical Mix Pack, with Watermelon Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango, and Passion Fruit flavors. Launching June 28 (oh hey! That's today!), you can snag the limited-edition release in two ways: By buying the $30 Candy Bento Box or the individual Candy Cubes for $8.95.
"Both Truly and Sugarfina are known for bringing new flavors and innovation to consumers," director of product development for The Boston Beer Company, who owns Truly, Casey O'Neill said in a press release. "There's something so fun about dreaming up different ways that drinkers can experience Truly, and the fruitiness and sweetness of gummy bears made this collaboration a perfect fit for Truly."
While these aren't alcoholic (sorry, you're not getting a buzz and sugar rush in one), Truly does have some clever ways to serve up your sweets if you wanna go the boozy route: Garnish your cocktail with some Truly gummies or soak them in actual alcohol.
"It was a fun and exciting challenge for our product innovation team," Sugarfina CEO and co-investor Scott LaPorta said in the release. "We were eager to figure out the best way to infuse candy with a spiked seltzer beverage in a way that really allows the flavors of the hard seltzer to come to life in gummy form."