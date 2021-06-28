Truly & Sugarfina Are Teaming Up for Hard Seltzer-Infused Candy

Truly has been on a roll this summer with a seemingly constant stream of new innovations. Just last month, the booze brand brought us alcoholic freeze pops in its classic lemonade flavors, and now, it's teaming up with Sugarfina for the world's first-ever hard seltzer-infused candy.

In what can only be described as an iconic collab, the companies partnered to create gummies that taste just like Truly's Tropical Mix Pack, with Watermelon Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango, and Passion Fruit flavors. Launching June 28 (oh hey! That's today!), you can snag the limited-edition release in two ways: By buying the $30 Candy Bento Box or the individual Candy Cubes for $8.95.

"Both Truly and Sugarfina are known for bringing new flavors and innovation to consumers," director of product development for The Boston Beer Company, who owns Truly, Casey O'Neill said in a press release. "There's something so fun about dreaming up different ways that drinkers can experience Truly, and the fruitiness and sweetness of gummy bears made this collaboration a perfect fit for Truly."