Donald Trump Asked White House Chefs To Recreate McDonald's Food for Him

Unless you've been in hiding for the last 18 months (lucky you!), you might have read about President Trump's rather, uh, unique culinary preferences. He's known to enjoy his fancy steaks extra well-done and dipped in ketchup, and is an unabashed junk food fiend. In fact, a number of reports and photos suggest he subsisted on more than a few Big Macs throughout the 2016 campaign.
However, what you may not know is that the POTUS is such a big fan of McDonald's that he reportedly asked White House chefs and kitchen staff to recreate specific staples from the fast food mega-chain's menu for him, including Quarter Pounders and fried apple pies.
This revelation comes from a November 6 article published by Politico about Trump's former bodyguard David Schiller, who worked for the president until September of this year. It includes a minor but telling detail about how Schiller was once dispatched to a Washington, DC-area McDonald's to pick up a Quarter Pounder and apple pie after the White House kitchen was unable to replicate either of the foods to Trump's liking. The Commander-in-chief also prefers his Mickey D's burgers prepared in a special way -- with extra ketchup, and no pickles, according to the account.
Despite Schiller's relatively senior role (his official title was "head of Oval Office operations"), Politico reports that he was regularly sent out to the Golden Arches for Trump during the campaign. Specifically, he'd swing by one near NYC's Laguardia Airport while Trump waited in his limo. "Egg McMuffins were often the order in the morning, or two quarter-pounders and a large fries later in the day," the Politico story quotes a former aide saying.
Of course, that Trump has a quirky relationship with food should come as no surprise. However, what is somewhat shocking about this whole saga is that the White House's highly trained chefs weren't able to pull off a basic McDonald's order.
Then again, maybe that's a good thing.
