Try TikTok's Latest Obsession, Emily Mariko's Salmon Rice Bowl

Shutterstock/freeskyline

TikTok has inspired its fair share of culinary trends. Think whipped coffee, cloud bread, and feta pasta, to name a few. Now, there's a new recipe circulating the video-sharing platform, and it's borderline therapeutic to watch. Food influencer Emily Mariko has made something of an entire brand out of her now-viral salmon rice bowls, which she covers in wax paper and a single ice cube and reheats in a microwave. Mariko boasts 2.7 million followers, many of whom she gained as a result of the recipe, with her following growing from 233,000 to 2.4 million in a matter of days, according to Insider.

So how does one whip up the salmon bowls? It's pretty simple. Mariko's popular lunch bowl features leftover salmon, rice, soy sauce, Kewpie mayo, and Sriracha. She tops it with roasted seaweed and avocado with Kimchi on the side.

To recreate it yourself, toss and shred the salmon in a bowl, add rice, a single ice cube, and cover with wax paper. Heat it in the microwave before removing the paper and ice cube and topping with your condiments and other ingredients. That's it. The simple enough leftover bowl has managed to capture TikTok users for seemingly that very reason. It's easy. But it's also soothing. There's a little ASMR action in each of Mariko's cooking videos. She's expanded beyond the viral salmon sensation, too. Other videos include what seems like every one of her wildly entertaining-to-watch meals in motion on the platform, such as prosciutto, melon, and burrata lunch, poke bowl, and even more complex creations like her meat and veggie-filled soup.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.