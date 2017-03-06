Airport Security Pat-Downs are About to Get More Intense

"I would say people who in the past would have gotten a pat-down that wasn’t involved will notice that the pat-down is more involved," a spokesman said, per the report. Thankfully, the pat-downs will still be conducted by agents of the same sex as the traveler. You'll also be able to request that the search take place in private or in public with the option of having a witness present.

But if the thought of more rigorous screening isn't enough to make you uncomfortable, this particular passage from the Bloomberg report might do the job: "TSA officials didn’t immediately address whether the new universal pat-down protocol will mandate touching of passenger genitals."