News

Airport Security Pat-Downs are About to Get More Intense

By Published On 03/06/2017 By Published On 03/06/2017
Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Trending

related

Here's One Big Reason You Shouldn't Buy a New iPhone

related

New Zealand Is Giving Away a Free Vacation If You Agree to an Interview

related

The Next iPhone Will Reportedly Use a New Charging Cable, Lose the Home Button

related

This Beer Company Will Pay You $12,000 To Travel and Drink Beer All Summer

Few things are worse than waiting in an insanely long airport security line only to reach the end of said insanely long airport security line and get pulled aside for a physical pat-down. Well, it looks like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) may have come up with something even worse than that: pat-downs that are markedly more invasive.

"TSA officials didn’t immediately address whether the new universal pat-down protocol will mandate touching of passenger genitals."

In response to an internal study that discovered major security lapses at US airports, the TSA has eliminated a handful of different pat-down procedures that involve varying levels of invasiveness and replaced them with one universal pat-down procedure the agency describes as more "comprehensive," according to a report by Bloomberg News. As a notification sent to agents at Denver International Airport put it, the new approach "will be more thorough and may involve an officer making more intimate contact than before." 

"I would say people who in the past would have gotten a pat-down that wasn’t involved will notice that the pat-down is more involved," a spokesman said, per the report. Thankfully, the pat-downs will still be conducted by agents of the same sex as the traveler. You'll also be able to request that the search take place in private or in public with the option of having a witness present. 

But if the thought of more rigorous screening isn't enough to make you uncomfortable, this particular passage from the Bloomberg report might do the job: "TSA officials didn’t immediately address whether the new universal pat-down protocol will mandate touching of passenger genitals."

The universal pat-down procedure comes as a response to the alarming results of a 2015 audit of the TSA by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, which found that TSA agents failed to discover handguns and other weapons on passengers who passed through security in 95% of the tests. In other words, the invasive pat-downs are the price we all have to pay for increased safety. 

Investing in TSA PreCheck may have just become more appealing. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, fortunately, has never experienced a pat-down. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Frontier's Flash Sale Has $29 Flights Around the U.S.

related

READ MORE
Irish People Taste Fritos for the First Time

related

READ MORE
This Bride-To-Be Made a Wedding Dress Entirely Out of Taco Bell Wrappers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like