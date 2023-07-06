The TSA Just Had Its Busiest Security Screening Day Ever

In case you needed yet another piece of evidence proving that this travel season's numbers are off the charts, the Transportation Security Administration has got you covered. On June 30, right ahead of this year's long weekend tied to Independence Day, the agency broke the record for highest number of travelers screened in one day across the US. In a single day, 2,883,595 travelers went through TSA checkpoints, which beats the record previously set on November 27, 2019, when the administration counted a total of 2,882,915 passengers.

"Summer has been extremely busy and Friday was the busiest day ever in TSA's 21-year history," Karen Keys-Turner, the agency's federal security director for the Pittsburgh International Airport, said in an official statement. "Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers during this peak period." Numbers reportedly didn't slow down over the long weekend, either. On Twitter, the agency posted an update on July 3, stating that screening records were hit at airports nationwide. "TRAVEL UPDATE: From Thursday through Sunday, @TSA officers screened nearly 10.7 million individuals – about 2.7 million per day - setting travel records at airports across the country," the TSA tweeted. "If you're traveling this #4thOfJuly week, be sure to arrive early at the airport & have ID out."